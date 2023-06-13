Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported two fatalities in two separate accidents occurred in Limestone County over the weekend of June 9-11. The first crash occurred Friday evening, June 9, and claimed the life of Eric Noel Bailey, 30, of Leighton, Ala. A single-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night, June 10, claimed the life of Jessica N. Wise, 36, of Athens.
Bailey was killed when the motorcycle he was operating was struck by what witnesses describe as a 2012-12 Honda Civic. The collision occurred at approximately 8:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 31 near Roy Long Road in Athens. Bailey was pronounced dead at the scene by Athens Police Department.
The cause of the collision is under investigation and the Athens Police Department are asking for assistance from the public with identifying the driver of the Honda Civic for questioning. According to witness information, the vehicle was black and/or white in color and sustained severe front end damage.
If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Jonathan Caldwell, (256) 233-8700.
Wise was killed when the 2009 Chevrolet Silverado that she was driving left the roadway and overturned. Wise was not using a seat belt at the time of the crash, was ejected and pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Alabama 127 near the nine mile marker, approximately two miles north of Elkmont, in Limestone County.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.