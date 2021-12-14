Athens State University will a host a night with Dan Tyminski, presented by the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention in conjunction with the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series. The performance is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 26 at 7 p.m., in McCandless Hall.
A 14-time Grammy award-winning musician, Dan Tyminski is perhaps best known for accompanying George Clooney’s performance of the Stanley Brother’s classic song “I’m A Man of Constant Sorrow” in the film “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou.” He also collaborated with Swedish DJ Avicii on the song “Hey, Brother” which has been streamed more than 1 billion times to date.
Tyminski has contributed his vocal and guitar talents to projects by Martina McBride, Reba McEntire, Brad Paisley, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson, Kenny Chesney, LeAnn Rimes, Aaron Lewis, and Rob Thomas, to name a few. Tyminski has played guitar and mandolin for Alison Krauss and Union Station since 1994 and was named Male Vocalist of the Year by the International Bluegrass Music Association four times. He was also recognized as 2004’s Male Vocalist of the Year by the Society for the Preservation of Bluegrass Music in America.
Tickets for the event are $20 and can be purchased by visiting www.TVOTFC.org or calling the office of University Advancement at (256) 233-8185. As part of the Athens Forever Bicentennial Series, this event is sponsored by the Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Convention Steering Committee, with funding provided in part by the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area, the Alabama State Council on the Arts, and the National Endowment of the Arts, a federal agency.
