The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that preparations are being made to resurface 3.7 miles of U.S. 31 between U.S. 72 in Athens and Alabama 304/Huntsville Brownsferry Road at Tanner.
Signs for the project are being installed this week. Weather and the contractor’s schedule permitting, resurfacing work may begin Friday, June 24, or Monday, June 27. Motorists are advised to expect single-lane closures during daytime.
Rogers Group is the contractor on the $2,369,907 project. Completion is anticipated later this summer.
Also later this summer, Rogers Group will resurface an additional 4.8 miles of U.S. 31 from Alabama 304 to Thomas L. Hammons Road, near Pryor Field Regional Airport north of Decatur. The contract amount for that project is $2,497,846. The start date remains to be determined.
