Multiple colleges across Alabama, including Auburn University and the University of Alabama in Huntsville, had to evacuate buildings due to threats.
At 12:09 p.m. on Wednesday, UAH sent out an alert evacuating the nursing building, Salmon Library and Roberts Hall.
At 12:51 p.m. UAH officials gave an all-clear notice, saying law enforcement officials determined there was no immediate threat and all buildings were clear and safe.
According to a statement from the Alabama Community College System, “authorities at Alabama’s community colleges are working closely with law enforcement on a state level and within each community to ensure the safety of residents across our facilities after alleged bomb threats were made at multiple institutions.
The statement went on to say, “while no threats have been deemed credible at this time, some buildings have- per protocol- been evacuated and access restricted to some campuses. Residents, including students, faculty and staff, are encouraged to not visit and of the colleges’ facilities until further notice by the colleges. Please stay tuned to your local news sources, as well.”
Shelton State, Enterprise State and the Dothan location of the Wallace State Community College were among the impacted community colleges.
According to a CCC alert, the math, science and administration building, and Harris Hall at Calhoun Community College and the Alabama Center for the Arts were ordered to evacuate due to threats.
Auburn University also evacuated buildings due to a threat shortly following UAH but was quickly given an all-clear.
"The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is aware of the most recent bomb threats made against universities and colleges around the country, which includes schools located in Alabama. ALEA’s State Bureau of Investigation and the Alabama Fusion Center, in-conjunction with local and federal partners, are currently monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of all students, faculty and staff," said ALEA in a statement.
The statement went on to say, "all collegiate schools that received threats within Alabama on Wednesday, July 27, have been cleared and classes have been deemed safe to resume. No further details are available at this time."
Athens State University had not received a threat as of press time on Wednesday.
