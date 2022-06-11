Players of Shakhtar Donetsk enter the pitch ahead of a friendly charity soccer match against Olympiakos at Karaiskaki stadium in Piraeus, near Athens, on Saturday, April 9, 2022. Ukraine’s top soccer team plans to host its Champions League games in Poland and make a humanitarian tour of the United States. They feel like natural next steps for Shakhtar Donetsk after eight years exiled from its home city by Russian aggression. Shakhtar has played only away games since conflict in its Donbas region started in 2014.