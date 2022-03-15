Recently, The News Courier brought you a story on the Hill Family in Cullman County. Molly Luba Hill and Stephanie Hill’s biological families live in Ukraine including Molly’s brother Dima. He is currently a member of the Ukrainian Army on the front lines defending against the Russian invasion. Molly’s mother, Becca Hill, has provided updates as she has been able to get them.
Dima is currently on base in Nikolaev. Russian troops have made several attempts to take over the base but have been unsuccessful. His hometown of Dnipro, where his mother and her sisters live, have been hit with Russian airstrikes
Dima said on March 14, “Well, there is not much news yet, Russian troops are still bombing civilians, residential buildings and trying to take Nikolaev, but they do not succeed. There are those that surrender, but there are many of them. Mostly these Rashists work for the civilian population trying to limit them from the Ukrainian media and flood them with their propaganda in cities they took, such as Kherson. They are trying to bribe the people for a loaf of bread, but our people are making peaceful rallies with the slogan ‘Kherson it is Ukraine’ and trying to drive the occupiers. Mariupol suffers very much. It was almost leveled to the ground. It is a pity for the civilians who try to evacuate and Russian troops bomb without stopping and spit on green corridors.”
Dima also spoke on the number of deaths being reported by Ukraine.
“Our media write from the general headquarters- the Russian military is about 12,000, Ukrainian military 1,300, but there are many more civilians. Mariupol had about 2,000 civilian deaths.”
