Recently, The News Courier brought you a story on the Hill Family in Cullman County. Molly Luba Hill and Stephanie Hill’s biological families live in Ukraine including Molly’s brother Dima. He is currently a member of the Ukrainian Army on the front lines defending against the Russian invasion. Molly’s mother, Becca Hill, has provided updates as she has been able to get them.
On March 19, Russia attacked the Ukrainian military barracks in Mykolaiv with three missiles as hundreds of soldiers slept. This had been the last known whereabouts of Dima at the time. After learning about the attack, Hill was unable to reach Dima for almost two days.
Late Sunday night on March 20, Hill finally received a text from Dima.
“He is alive. I am texting with him right now,” Hill said. “He can’t tell me what happened yesterday or where he is now because ‘they’ are reading his texts. They have moved locations. Please keep praying.”
March 22, “All is fine,” Dima wrote. Two days later he sent another short message, “Good today.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.