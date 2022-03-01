ATLANTA — Several Georgia Republicans used the Russian invasion of Ukraine to make their case for the their proposed “constitutional carry” gun law.
The proposal, Senate Bill 319, which was approved 34-22 in the Senate Monday, would allow legal weapons carriers in Georgia to carry a concealed firearm without applying for a permit.
“I’m a firm believer and a strict constructionist in the Constitution of the United States and the guarantees to the people of the United State to keep and bear arms,” Sen. Lindsey Tippens said. “I would be willing to bet you today that 99% of the people in Ukraine would give anything they have to have a Second Amendment right to keep and bear arms. “
Reports have shown that Ukraine civilians are armed and helping fight the Russian army, which invaded the country Thursday.
“Ask yourselves, ‘what would a Ukrainian citizen say about their right to take up and bear arms?” Sen. Matt Brass said.
Currently, a “weapons carry license” is needed to carry a concealed firearm in Georgia. To obtain one, you must be 21 or older, unless in the military; must have no felony convictions; must have not been in a mental hospital or drug/alcohol treatment center within the last five years; or have not been committed to a mental hospital against one's will. The average permit fee is $75.
Nearly 5,200 people were denied weapons carry permits in 2020 largely due to criminal convictions, according to Democrat Sen. Elena Parent, citing data from the state’s superior courts.
While the bill proposal removes the permit process to conceal a firearm, the bill does not change who can purchase a gun from a retailer in Georgia.
“Those individuals if they go to a retail store and attempt to purchase a firearm, they will once again be denied because this legislation does not prevent those retailers from running background checks through GCIC and NCIC,” said Republican Sen. Randy Robertson in response to Parent.
Republicans rejected a Democrat-sponsored amendment to the proposal Monday that would have required an individual selling a gun to have a licensed dealer perform a background check on the prospective buyer, with exceptions such as familial transfers.
“A universal background check at the point of sale or transfer would most clearly determine who is and who is not in the language of the bill a ‘lawful weapons carrier,’” Democrat Sen. Michelle Au said.
More than 20 states allow gun owners to carry a gun without a permit. Last year, more than a handful of states — Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Montana, Iowa and Arkansas — changed their laws to allow open and concealed carry of firearms without a permit. Alabama and other states are also looking to enact similar legislation this year.
