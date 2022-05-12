Florence, Ala. – Tylan Makael Miller, of Athens, has been awarded a LEAD Scholarship by the University of North Alabama.
He is a student at Athens High School.
An incoming freshman at UNA, Miller is the son of Misty Miller and Michael Miller.
Larry Michael Whatley, 74, Elkmont, died May 9 at his residence. Services will be 11am Saturday at Spry Funeral Home Chapel in Athens with burial in Hasting Cemetery. Visitation is from 6-9pm Friday at Spry Funeral Home.
William "Bill" Bryant Wrenn, 81 of Athens, Alabama, passed away Tuesday, May 10, 2022. Mr. Wrenn was born December 27, 1940 in Sherman, TX. He studied Freshwater Fisheries Biology, obtaining a Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Colorado State University and a Doctorate from Virginia Tech U…
Corder was born May 1st, 1933, in Athens, Alabama where he grew up and lived his 89 years. Corder passed away peacefully May 7th, 2022, at Floyd E. "Tut" Fann Veterans Home. He proudly served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He had many interests, but in his later years he en…
