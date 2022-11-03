Alabama Amendment 6, Authorize Certain Cities to Use Special Property Tax Revenue to Pay for Capital Improvements Directly Amendment (2022)
Amendment 6 on this year’s general election ballot, if passed, would authorize certain cities that were previously authorized to pass a special property tax to pay for bonds or other forms of debt to fund capital improvements to instead use the tax revenue to pay for capital improvements directly and to validate previous such use.
This change in the Alabama Constitution would allow those cities to directly “pay as you go” for construction projects rather than going into debt, according to the Alabama Fair Ballot Commission. A “yes” vote would allow “pay as you go” and a “no” would not allow the change.
The bill was sponsored by Republican Representative Mike Ball and garnered unanimous support and approval from the Alabama House in February 2021. The Senate also passed the bill unanimously.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.