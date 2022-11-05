Alabama Amendment 7, Local Economic and Industrial Development Bonds and Financing Amendment
This constitutional amendment was supported by the Association of County Commissions of Alabama, which said that a constitutional amendment was needed to allow counties to use the designated ARPA funding for broadband expansion because the state constitution prohibits local governments from using funds to provide a thing of value to a private entity.
Currently, the Alabama Constitution provides that some counties and cities/towns may use public funds to sell public property, lend their credit, or become indebted for economic development purposes. Amendment 7 will give all counties and cities/towns those same powers.
Currently, the governing body is required to give notice of its proposed action in the newspaper having the largest circulation in the county or city/town. Amendment 7 will allow the public notice to be given in any newspaper in circulation in the county or city/town.
Both the Alabama House and Senate approved the bill unanimously earlier this year.
If the majority of the voters vote “yes” on Amendment 7, the Alabama Constitution will be changed. If the majority of the voters vote “no” on Amendment 7, the Alabama Constitution will not be changed. There are no costs to Amendment 7.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.