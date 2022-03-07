TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — A University of Alabama police officer was charged with domestic violence after allegedly breaking into the home of a woman he used to date and injuring her and another man who was inside.
Randy Ford Sumner, 48, of Duncanville was arrested following the alleged break-in early Saturday, court records showed Monday.
Sumner, armed with a handgun, went to the home of a woman he previously dated for three years and burst into the apartment, a sworn statement by a police officer said. He then broke through two more doors before locating a man who was inside, the statement said.
Both the woman and the man suffered minor injuries, the police report said. Tuscaloosa police took a gun from Sumner after he told them he was armed, it said.
Sumner was freed on $30,000, and a defense attorney asked a judge to schedule a preliminary hearing where evidence could be revealed. A doorbell camera captured the altercation, the report said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.