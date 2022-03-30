ATLANTA — Georgia lawmakers are pushing what they call a “return to normalcy” by preventing COVID-19 related mandates imposed by local governments and schools throughout the state.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Tuesday signed the “Unmask Georgia Students Act,” which prohibits local school districts from requiring a student to wear a mask or face covering while on school property, unless the district allows a parent to exempt their child from the requirement.
“This will ensure that parents have the final say when it comes to the health and well-being of their child,” Kemp said before putting his signature on the bill (SB 514), which takes effect immediately. “It’s a commonsense measure that puts the parents in charge, not the government. As we work to overcome the lingering affects of the pandemic in our daily lives, it’s time for a complete return to normalcy for Georgia students.”
Kemp added that despite criticism, Georgia was one of the first states to reopen its economy following shutdowns at the start of the pandemic, leading to what he called “economic success” in the state.
“We led the way on getting our kids back in the classroom because that’s where the data and the science had always said they should be,” Kemp said, adding that students have been victims of “pandemic politics."
On Tuesday, the House also approved Senate Bill 345, which prevents state, city, and county governments and local school districts from requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine, or a vaccine passport, to access their facilities or to receive a service.
Republican Rep. Bonnie Rich said getting the COVID vaccine is a personal and deliberate decision to made by an individual.
The bill provides exceptions for health care workers and state university employees who could be required under federal law to get the vaccine, and does not override the governor's ability to use his executive powers to require a vaccine mandate.
“People who claim a variety of political ideologies consider mandates to be an unacceptable infringement of personal freedom and choice, despite having a personal belief in the safety and necessity of the vaccine,” Rich said.
The Republican sponsored bill was approved 99-67 along party lines.
In speaking against the bill, Democrat Rep. Bill Mitchell said SB 345 marks the first time Georgia would ban a specific vaccine from being required from public school participation.
“The fundamental responsibility of government is to protect its citizens,” Mitchell said. “…You ought not have the right to infect me. If you contract the virus, all those you interact with are placed in jeopardy. If in fact, the virus could only infect those that chose to go unvaccinated, I would not be in opposition today.”
The bill heads back to the Senate after the House approve a slight change to the proposal.
While the majority of the state is in low-risk covid transmission areas, less than a handful of counties are still considered areas of higher risk transmission levels.
According to the Georgia Department of Public Health, as of March 29, Chattachoochee County reported the highest number of positive COVID tests, at 18,612 per 100,000 people. Quitman County followed with 610 per 100,000 and Clay County reported 350 positive cases per 100,000 people.
