For more than 40 years, the arrival of Santa and his reindeer on the balcony of the Warten House on Jefferson St. has signified the beginning of the Christmas season in Athens. The tradition began in the mid-1970s when Jimmy and Kitty Greenhaw moved into the beautiful home, and it continues today.
Jimmy purchased the Santa display soon after moving into the home.
“I don’t remember the exact year that we started putting the Santa up but it was after ‘74. Dad had bought the set in Indianapolis. They used to go up there and buy antiques and stuff,” Jimmy’s son, Lanier, said.
Not long after purchasing the display, it was decided that the second floor balcony of the home would be the perfect place for it.
“We always put it up Thanksgiving morning at like 9 or 10 o’clock. It didn’t matter what the weather was and it could be cold. It was our tradition,” Lanier said. Years later, the tradition would be passed to a third generation of Greenhaws with Lanier’s sons, Guy and Ben, helping.
After Jimmy passed, Lanier admits that he “slacked” a bit.
“Well, you know it was going to be 70 on Friday where it was 30 Thanksgiving morning, so it would always be around Thanksgiving,” he said. “There were a couple of times we were a little late putting them up and people would call asking why Santa hadn’t been put up.”
Lanier has met new friends throughout his life that have shared with him their own childhood memories of looking for the Santa and the reindeer perched on the second floor balcony.
“As a kid growing up in Elkmont, we would come to Athens to shop soon after Thanksgiving,” Chris Paysinger said. “As we traveled down the darkness of Alabama 127, I would look to the west and wait on it as my brother and I sat in the backseat of the car, likely swapping punches.”
The display people see today is not the original display purchased in the ‘70s. The original cutouts were made of pressed board with the pictures laminated onto the boards. After several years, the weather took its toll, and Jimmy had a new hand-painted display recreated.
“We have one original reindeer at the store. It’s not looking too good,” Lanier said.
The Greenhaws sold the home in 2017 but there was a special provision included in the sale regarding Santa and the reindeer.
“If he (the new owner) doesn’t ever want to put them up, we will get them back and we will find another place to put them up, but they will be put up somewhere in town,” he said. “Its always been a part of my life. I will go out of my normal running route to look at them. I always make sure I go by just to see them.”
