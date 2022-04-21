Editor's note. This is an update to this story from ALEA:
DECATUR POST—A two-vehicle crash at approximately 5:07 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, has claimed the life of an Athens man. Deontae Demar Townsend, 31, was fatally injured when the 2003 Chevy Silverado that he was driving became disabled in the roadway due to a previous crash and was then struck by a 2019 Freightliner tractor trailer, driven by Susan F. Praznik, 58, of Mount Pleasant Tenn. Townsend was pronounced deceased at the scene. The crash occurred on Interstate 65 near the 355-mile marker, approximately one mile north of Athens. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
The original story is below:
At approximately 5 a.m. Wednesday, April 20, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency notified motorists of a three-vehicle crash on Interstate 65 near the 355-mile marker, in Limestone County.
The road remained closed until approximately 9 a.m., and traffic was heavily impacted until approximately 11:30 a.m.
According to Limestone County coroner, Mike West, an RV stopped on the side of the road obstructed the roadway and was struck by a pickup truck going northbound. The pickup truck was then struck by a tractor-trailer.
The driver of the pickup truck succumbed to fatal injuries; no other injuries were reported.
ALEA has no further information at this time.
