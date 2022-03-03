On Saturday, The News Courier brought you a story on the Hill Family in Cullman County.
Molly Luba Hill and Stephanie Hill’s biological families live in Ukraine, including Molly’s brother Dima. He is currently a member of the Ukrainian Army on the front lines defending against the Russian invasion.
Molly’s mother, Becca Hill, has provided updates as she has been able to get them.
Becca was able to hear from Dima on Monday, Feb. 28.
“Our military is strong in spirit, especially when they are supported by the whole world,” he said. He also stated that the nighttime hours are the hardest for him and the other troops.
After speaking with him, Becca began raising money to help Dima and his battalion purchase socks.
Tuesday, March 1, Dima reported that the night before had been the quietest night since the invasion began and that his battalion was in desperate need of night vision equipment.
Stephanie’s biological family reported that their small town of Zhytomyr was bombed Tuesday night, killing five people, including two children.
On Wednesday, March 2, Dima reported that things had been quiet where he is.
“We are awaiting a convoy of Russian troops, but they were stalled,” he said.
