On Sept. 13, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department were dispatched to the Osprey Point Boat Ramp, located at Hwy 67 and Hickory Hill Rd., in reference to a report of a body found in the water.
Upon arrival, officers located the body of an unidentified white male, later determined to be from out of state, near the edge of the waterway. The male has since been identified and his family has been notified.
The investigation revealed no obvious signs of foul play.
While the cause of death is pending a toxicology report, at this point in the investigation, current evidence is consistent with an overdose related death.
