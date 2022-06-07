The Alabama Republican Party Candidate Committee will hear four election contests, including a house distrcit race in parts of Limstone and Lauderdale counties. According to the Alabama GOP the committe will hear the following contests.
Alabama Senate District 27
Alabama House District 2
Alabama House District 28
Alabama House District 29
The Committee will be complying with the process laid out in the applicable state statutes.
The remaining contests that were submitted did not meet the threshold for a hearing by the Committee.
According the Alabama House District 2 candidate Jason Black, the meeting is scheduled for June 25, 2022.
