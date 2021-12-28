UPDATE 4 p.m. — Per the county, both lanes of Thach Road are open for traffic. The railroad tracks are also open, with trains running at limited speed, until all repairs are complete.
Motorists are asked to avoid the area near the railroad crossing at Thach Road east of I-65 as cleanup efforts continue after a train derailment. “One lane of Thach Road will be closed to allow equipment to be removed from the tracks. This one lane closure will start at Holt Rd. and continue west to I-65,” The Limestone County Sheriff Office said. If traveling in the area please use caution and expect delays.
The call of the derailment came in around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The area of debris to be cleaned up is just south of the crossing. A CSX crane arrived at approximately 10:15 a.m. to assist in clearing the tracks. No injuries have been reported.
