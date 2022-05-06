Birmingham — U.S. Marshals investigators in Williamson, Tenn., on Thursday, May 6, following up on a tip after a car matching the one two fugitives from Alabama were reportedly using, found it abandoned in the area.
Investigators were notified around 11 p.m. Thursday of an orange 2007 Ford Edge discovered in a tow lot in Williamson County. Williamson is about two hours north of Florence, where the fugitive investigation began April 29. Once on scene, they determined it was the vehicle used by Vicky White and Casey White.
The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of Casey Cole White, 38, an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail and up to $5,000 for Vicky White (no relation), 56, the correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape April 29 from the Lauderdale County Detention Facility.
A warrant was issued May 2 for Vicky Sue White charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree in connection with capital murder suspect Casey White's escape from jail. (The Whites are not related.)
Authorities said Vicky White sold her home a month ago, and she was supposed to retire on April 29, the day she and Casey White disappeared.
Casey Cole White was charged with capital murder in September 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He was already serving a 75-year sentence for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase. White confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared.
Investigators have learned that during pre-sentence reporting in 2015 he made threats against his ex-girlfriend and her sister, warning that if he ever got out, he would kill them and that he wanted police to kill him. USMS and local law enforcement authorities have been in contact with his potential targets to advise them of the threats and the escape and have taken appropriate protective actions. Investigators with Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office have also recently learned through inmate interviews that the jail official and the inmate had developed a “special” relationship.
Investigators determined that prior to the escape, Vicki White purchased a 2007 orange or copper colored Ford Edge. It is believed that they could be traveling in this vehicle. It is unknown what license plate is on the vehicle, or if it even has a license plate. There is minor damage to the rear left bumper.
The subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle, handguns and a shotgun. These are actual photos of the vehicle they are believed to be in.
