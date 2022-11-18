Update: Alert has been cancelled.
Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, Isabella Jane Buchanan, Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and Gracelyn Hope Buchanan have been safely located in Clayton County, Georgia. The Alabama Department of Human Resources is currently enroute to pick up the children.
On Nov. 17, 2022, at approximately 11:35 a.m., the Talladega County Department of Human Resources notified the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office about missing children. The children were notified missing after DHR received a court order granting temporary custody and DHR was unable to make contact with the children or the children's father, Clifton Christopher Buchanan. The children were identified as 12 year-old Aaliyah Grace Buchanan, 9 year-old Isabella Jane Buchanan, 6 year-old Lacey Nicole Buchanan, and 2 year-old Gracelyn Hope Buchanan. An Emergency Missing Child Alert has been issued by the Alabama Fusion Center.
Clifton Christopher Buchanan, 34, from Sylacauga, Ala., was located in Etowah County on Nov. 18 and arrested for Interference with Custody, Buchanan is currently being held in the Talladega County Jail with no bond pending an initial court appearance. Law enforcement is still attempting to locate the Buchanan children and obtain better photos of the children.
The Talladega County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance from the public in locating the missing children. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the Buchanan children are asked to contact the Investigations Division at (256) 761-2141, Talladega County Central Dispatch at (256) 761- 1556, or contact their local law enforcement agency.
Information can also be provided anonymously at www.talladegasheriff.com on the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office mobile app, or Central Alabama CrimeStoppers using their 24-hour tip line (334) 215-STOP (7867) or download the P3-tips app. Central Alabama CrimeStoppers can also be reached using their toll-free number at 1-833-AL1-STOP. Your tip may lead to a cash reward.
