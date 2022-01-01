THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 4. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA JACKSON IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA FRANKLIN AL LAWRENCE IN TENNESSEE THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE FRANKLIN TN LINCOLN MOORE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.
Updated tornado watch
Reverend Thomas Sanderfer, Jr., 74, of Athens passed away. The public viewing will be Jan. 1 from 5-7 p.m. and the service Jan. 2 at noon at Round Island Creek Mission Center. Masks and social distancing required.
Sallie B. Franklin, 75, of Athens died Wednesday Dec. 29. The visitation was Tuesday Dec. 28, and the service will be Wednesday Dec. 29, 1 p.m., at Round Island Creek Mission Center in Athens.
William Ellis Wheatley Jr., 87, Athens, died December 23 at Limestone Health Facility. There will be a 11am Graveside Service Thursday at Lentzville Cemetery, Matt Taylor officiating. No visitation planned. Spry Funeral Home in Athens directing.
