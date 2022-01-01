THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 7 UNTIL 2 AM CST SUNDAY WHICH REPLACES A PORTION OF TORNADO WATCH 4. THE NEW WATCH IS VALID FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ALABAMA THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES IN NORTH CENTRAL ALABAMA LIMESTONE MADISON MORGAN IN NORTHEAST ALABAMA JACKSON IN NORTHWEST ALABAMA FRANKLIN AL LAWRENCE IN TENNESSEE THE NEW WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN MIDDLE TENNESSEE FRANKLIN TN LINCOLN MOORE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ATHENS, COWAN, DECATUR, DECHERD, ESTILL SPRINGS, FAYETTEVILLE, HUNTSVILLE, LYNCHBURG, MOULTON, RED BAY, RUSSELLVILLE, SCOTTSBORO, SEWANEE, TOWN CREEK, AND WINCHESTER.

