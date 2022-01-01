Athens, AL (35611)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. Snow may mix in late. Morning high of 57F with temps falling to near 40. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Snow in the evening will give way to partly cloudy conditions overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.