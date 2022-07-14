The USDA, in partnership with states, is working to ensure food benefits for children during the summer. As of July 8, 27 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, are set up to provide these benefits to an estimated 13 million children.
“For far too long, millions of families have struggled to keep their kids fed and healthy during the summer while schools are out,” said Cindy Long, administrator of USDA’s Food and Nutrition Service. “Child food benefits can bridge the gap and help families provide the nourishment their children deserve. These benefits can help American families in need cope with rising food costs.”
States with approved plans to issue EBT for children over the summer include Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island, Utah, Vermont, Washington, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.
The USDA is working with all states to help them participate in the program and be able to offer these food benefits to children.
Children are eligible for this temporary nutrition benefit, known as Summer P-EBT, if they receive free or reduced-price meals during the school year, or if they are under age six and live in a household receiving SNAP benefits.
The P-EBT benefits are loaded onto a debit-type card that can be used to purchase food.
Families of eligible children typically receive $391 per child for the summer.
There is strong evidence that providing families with summer child food benefits has positive impacts, such as: decreasing by one-third the number of households with children who do not always have enough to eat; reaching children across diverse geographical areas – including difficult-to-reach rural populations; increasing consumption of nutritious foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains and dairy.
