The U.S. Marshals Service is offering up to $10,000 for information leading to the capture of an escaped inmate from Lauderdale County Jail and up to $5,000 for the correctional officer who authorities believe helped him escape April 29 from Lauderdale County.
A warrant has been issued for Vicky White, 56, charging her with permitting or facilitating escape in the first degree in connection with capital murder suspect Casey White’s escape from jail. (The Whites are not related.)
Authorities said Vicky White sold her home a month ago, and she was supposed to retire on Friday, the day she and Casey White disappeared.
Casey White, 38, was charged with capital murder in September 2020 in the brutal stabbing of 58-year-old Connie Ridgeway. He was already serving time for a 2015 crime spree that involved home invasion, carjacking, and a police chase. White confessed to the murder and was awaiting trial at the Lauderdale County Jail when he disappeared.
Both subjects were last observed on April 29 in Rogersville, Ala., in a gold/copper 2007 Ford Edge with unknown Alabama plates. The subjects should be considered dangerous and may be armed with an AR-15 rifle and a shotgun.
Casey White stands 6 feet 9 inches and weighs approximately 330 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He should be considered armed and dangerous.
Vicky White is 5 feet 5 inches and weighs approximately 145 pounds. She has blond hair and brown eyes and reportedly has a waddling gait.
Anyone with information on the Whites’ location is urged to contact urged to contact law enforcement. You can call the USMS Communications Center at (800) 336-0102. Anonymous tips may also be submitted via the U.S. Marshals Tip App.
The U.S. Marshals-led Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force is a multi-agency task force in the North District of Alabama with its primary office in Birmingham. Its membership is composed of Deputy U.S. Marshals, Huntsville Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Alabama Probation and Parole, and the Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office. The USMS Major Case Fugitive Program prioritizes the investigation and apprehension of high-profile offenders who are considered to be some of the country’s most dangerous fugitives. These offenders tend to be career criminals with histories of violence or whose instant offense(s) pose a significant threat to public safety.
For additional information about the U.S. Marshals Service, visit www.usmarshals.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.