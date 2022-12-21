The City of Athens is warning residents of scammers pretending to be Athens Utilities and calling customers for account information.
An alert sent out Wednesday by the City said, “Athens Utilities does not call to inquire about accounts. If payments are late, Athens Utilities does provide a courtesy call, but it is a recording and no one askes for account information.”
Customers receiving similar calls are instructed to hang up the phone and not give any account information. Athens Utilities can be reached directly at (256)233-9750 or email.customeraccounts@athesn-utilities.com regarding any questions about customer accounts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.