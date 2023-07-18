Limestone County residents will soon see something different on their utility bill when a 1 cent tax put in place in 2001 finally goes away. The 1 cent utility tax was put in place to help pay for the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex and the Limestone County Detention Center.
“It was levied as a 2 cent, but they only ever did it as a 1 cent. Every utility bill in Limestone County has a 1 cent tax on it,” Chairman Collin Daly said. “Whenever that pays off, the tax comes off of the utility bill. Through the years, people have always questioned if it would ever go away. It is.”
When the tax was originally set, the bond was set to be paid in 2035. A few years ago, the county had it refinanced and set to be paid off in 2025.
“We are actually paying it off two years early because of the growth, and the utility bills are reflecting more money that what was projected at the time,” Daly said.
Daly believes residents will see the tax come off their bills starting in September.
Resolutions and orders
• A resolution for work with the City of Athens on Moyers Road and Oakdale Road. Up to $160,000 for Moyers Road and up to $102,000 for Oakdale Road
Contracts, agreements, MOUs, and grants
• A contract between the Administrative Director of Courts and the limestone County Community Corrections Program for Court referral Officer services for the period of October 1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2024.
• Limestone County Community Corrections to apply for a grant for Administrative Office of Courts FY 2024 problem-solving court funding for Family Treatment Court.
• Chairman to sign an Annual Certification stating that the Limestone County Community Corrections Program is compliant with the statutory requirements as specified in sections of the Alabama Community Punishment and Corrections Act of 1991, as amended in 2003 and 2015. This certification is required for the FY2024 ADOC contract.
• Approve the application for a grant with Homeland Security Grant Authority for security cameras. This is a 0 percent county match.
Board appointments
• Appoint Chairman Collin Daly to serve on the 2023-2024 ACCA Legislative Committee.
Award bid
• Ten full-size SUV’s for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office awarded to Donohoo Chevrolet, LLC for $34,984.76 each.
Personnel actions
• Hire Charles McGraw as the part time litter patrol driver for District 4, effective July 18, 2023.
• Hire William Keegan Laxson as Equipment Operator I in the Engineering Department, tentative start date will be July 18, 2023.
• Hire Josh Hutchinson as part time laborer for District 1, effective July 18, 2023.
• Amend the staffing plan to add one part time laborer as a grade 4 under the Recycling Department.
• Approve the job description for part time laborer for the Recycling Department.
Engineer’s report
• Preliminary and final approval for Red Hill Subdivision, replats of lots 1-11, affecting 11 lots in District 4 north of US Hwy 72 on the est side of Red Hill Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Brigadoon West Phase III, replat of lot 2-B, affecting one lot in District 3 at the end of Iverness Place on the east side of the road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Brigadoon Highlands Phase Two, replat of lot 90-A, creating two lots in District 3 on the east side of St. Andrews drive and the intersection of Aviemore Avenue.
• Preliminary and final approval for Briarpatch Subdivision Addition No. 1, replat of lot 47, creating two lots in District 2 on the east side of Wells Road on Cottontail Lane.
• Preliminary and final approval of Blue Spring Park Subdivision No. 5, replat of lots 58 and 59, turing it into one lot in District 4 on the north side of Blue Springs Drive.
Other business
• Approve to work tearing down a house located on the Veteran Museum’s property and hauling to landfill with costs of dumping to be reimbursed by the Veteran Museum. The Commission finds that this work will accomplish a public purpose and be beneficial to the community at large.
The next Limestone County Commission meeting will be 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at the Clinton Street Courthouse Annex.
