The City of Athens is looking into an incident involving vandalism at two separate public parks.
According to Cemeteries, Parks and Recreation Director Bert Bradford, some busted light fixtures and broken bathroom fixtures were discovered at the Athens Sportsplex and Big Spring Memorial Park, commonly known as the city's duck pond.
City officials are asking the public's help in identifying the party or parties responsible for the damage.
“It is disappointing that someone thinks it's fun to damage property utilized by our citizens,” Mayor Ronnie Marks said. “We will step up security and get the damage fixed. If anyone has information on who participated in this vandalism, please let us know.”
