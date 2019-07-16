The U.S. Space & Rocket Center commemorated the launch of Apollo 11's historic journey to the moon 50 years ago by firing a salvo of 5,000 into the sky Tuesday morning.

A crowd gathered for the event in Huntsville, while others around the world were doing the same. Apollo 11's lift-off was at 8:32 a.m. on July 16, 1969, with the astronauts reaching the moon on July 20.

Huntsville's Marshall Flight Center was the key in reaching the moon because of the work of scientists there in developing the Saturn V rocket needed for the long distance.