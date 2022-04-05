The Limestone County Commission began its meeting April 4 with a proclamation recognizing National Vietnam War Veterans Day, which is observed on March 29. Local veterans of the Vietnam War were present and thanked by Chairman Colin Daly and each commissioner for their sacrifices and service to the country.
Several citizens were present for the work session and regular meeting to voice their concerns regarding the closing of the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center.
“We are working, and I think all four of these commissioners are committed to some form of recycling,” Daly said. As the equipment and other assets at the recycling center, operated by nonprofit Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful, are inventoried, Daly explained that the commission will then have a better understanding of the county’s position going forward.
“We are committed to recycling. We’ve got to figure out where we are going in the future. When we get everything inventoried and get all that out, I am sure there will be some sort of plan. I don’t know what it will look like or who will operate it, but the county commission is committed. Recycling really is a good thing, and it’s good to teach your children,” Daly said.
The following agenda items were also approved.
Resolutions and orders
• Resolution for financing through Truist Financial Corp. for the lease purchase of 10 2022 Mack GR64F trucks, ten 16 foot Stampede 21 CY truck beds and one 2022 Mack P164T tractor.
Contracts, agreements and grants
• Contract to audit federal awards with the Department of Examiners of Public Accountants for the period beginning Oct. 1, 2020 and ending Sept. 30, 2021.
Board appointments
• Re-appointment of Clare Middleton to the Top of Alabama Regional Housing Authority until April 13, 2027.
Award bids
• Printing of receipt books (Probate) to Printers and Stationers, Inc., $16.48 per book.
• Printing Limestone County Revenue Department to DivoData.
Personnel actions
• Transfer Michael Bloodworth from Deputy Sheriff to Patrol Sergeant, effective April 4, 2022.
• Promote Dylan Legg and Richard Clanton to Patrol Sergeant, effective April 4, 2022.
• Amend the Equipment Operator III job description.
• Approve to hire Jonas Waldrep as Equipment Operator II, in District 1, pending a drug screen.
• Hire Tauna Hensley as Corrections Officer, pending drug screen.
Engineer’s report
• Final approval for Kennesaw Creek Subdivision, Phase 2, a major subdivision consisting of 32 lots in District 2. Subdivision is located on the south side of Nick Davis Road 1900’ west of Jones Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Beulah Road Subdivision, a minor subdivision consisting of 15 lots in District 1. Subdivision is located on the north side of Fain Road and the west side of Beulah Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Chapman Subdivision, a minor subdivision consisting of two lots in District 3. Subdivision is located approximately ¾ mile west of Little Elk Road on the north side of Snake Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Limestone Ranches- replat of Lot 126-A, Lot 127-A, Lot 139 and Lot 140, a minor subdivision of four lots in District 1. Subdivision is located Approximately ¼ mile east of Limestone Road on the south side of Batrumville Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Nick Davis Road Subdivision, a minor subdivision consisting of 2 lots in District 2. Subdivision is located Approximately 300’ west of Mooresville Road on the north side of Nick Davis Road.
• Preliminary and final approval for Wolde Subdivision, a minor subdivision consisting of four lots in District 3. Subdivision is located at 29348 Hardiman Road, Madison, Ala. 35614.
• Preliminary and final approval for Torey Siniard Subdivision- replat of Tract 1B and Tract 2B, a minor subdivision consisting of two lots in District 4. Subdivision is located at 17575 Tucker Lane, Athens, Ala. 35614.
Other business
• Approved the Limestone County Cybersecurity Policy and the Acceptable Use of Information Technology Resources Policy.
