Registration for free 2022 spring courses through the Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute at Alabama A&M University is now open. To reduce the possible spread of COVID-19, and to keep people safe, all spring classes will be held virtually.
What’s new?
This year, the VCLLI has an exciting lineup of new courses and some returning favorites. This year's line-up includes courses, such as The Balm in Gilead’s prediabetes program, virtual tours and timely caregiving strategies, in addition to others.
“We continue to explore innovative approaches to engage and support the needs of senior adults and their families,” said VCLLI Program Coordinator Danielle Rudolph. “While we are featuring new health initiatives, we also plan to incorporate feedback shared by past participants because our programs should be relevant to the needs of program audiences.”
Some spring courses offered are as follows:
• Join Senior Scientists to build nest boxes, birdwatch and collect data for the VCLLI songbird population recovery efforts.
• Prep for spring container gardening projects to grow roses and more with Grounds and Gardens.
• Begin advance planning by taking part in the eight-session Meaningful Monday: Estate Planning series.
• Learn practical ways to apply culturally relevant heart disease prevention strategies through the new Healthy for Life. This program is a new health impact model of the American Heart Association and Aramark. It is being offered in partnership with AAMU’s department of family and consumer sciences.
Online Registration
All VCLLI courses and activities are free to attend. Visit the VCLLI webpage at www.aces.edu/go/VCLLI to register and explore all programs and activities offered. While on this page, consider becoming a member of the VCLLI. The membership link is available on the page as well.
Alabama Extension at AAMU
For more information on the 2022 VCLLI spring courses, or if online registration is a challenge, contact Rudolph at (334) 201-2847 or ddr0007@aces.edu.
The Virginia Caples Lifelong Learning Institute is a programming unit of Alabama Extension at AAMU. Visit Alabama Extension’s Facebook page at Facebook.com/AlabamaExtensionAAMU to discover other courses available to young people and adults.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.