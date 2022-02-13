United Pest & Turf Control will be hosting the 6th Annual Ardmore Spring Clean Saturday, March 5th from 8 a.m.-noon to help restore the beauty of their town.
Last year, over 50 bags of litter were picked up within the city limits by a group of volunteers, and they hope to have an even greater turn out this year.
Volunteers are needed and encouraged to give back to the community by helping pick up litter. “Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful,” a lo- cal nonprofit organization, will provide volunteers with trash bags, gloves, safety vests and litter grabbers to make the clean-up safe, easy and fun.
There will also be a recycling trailer provided by the Athens-Limestone Recycling Center for anyone interested in recycling aluminum, paper, plastic or glass. The trailer, along with the volunteer registration tent, will be located in Jones Drug parking lot at the corner of Main Street and Ardmore Avenue during event hours.
McDonald’s will be providing breakfast, and the Greater Ardmore Chamber of Commerce will be providing lunch for all volunteers after clean-up hours at the Alabama Town Hall on 1st Street.
United Pest & Turf Control wishes to keep Ardmore litter free and encourages community involvement. Give back to your community. Join the fun, and help clean up Ardmore. Call United Pest & Turf Control to register as a volunteer or for more information (256) 423-PEST (7378).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.