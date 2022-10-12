Keep Athens-Limestone Beautiful’s 22nd Wacky Quacky Ducky Derby was held last Saturday at Athens Big Spring Park’s duck pond. Participants adopted wacky quacky ducks for $5 each in hopes of winning great prizes while contributing to the beautification of the community.
“We have people who do it every year. There are so many people who come in and tell us about past derbies they took part in. There are a lot of people in the community who enjoy supporting their environment in a fun and exciting way,” Executive Director of KALB Ben Bradley said. “It was a lot of fun, there were no snags, and the people who won were really excited about it.”
Joseph McCook adopted the winning wacky quacky duck and was awarded the $2,000 grand prize. The other winners of the derby are as follows.
• 2nd- Debra Porter-Marriott Shoals Hotel and Spa- One Night Stay and Dinner for 2
• 3rd- Naomi Dubois- Canebrake Club Round of Golf for 4 Plus Cart
• 4th- Donna Cotton- Pearl Necklace, Bracelet, and Earring Set from Hobbs Jewelers
• 5th- Carol Malone- $250 Osborne’s Jewelers Gift Card
• 6th- 20-20 Accounting- $250 Cash from Morrell Engineering
• 7th- Tony Green- $200 Cash from Athens-Limestone Hospital
• 8th- Pamela Schwall- $100 Cash from Morrell Engineering
• 9th- Marilyn Ford- $100 Cash from Athens-Limestone Hospital
• 10th- Rhonda Weatherford- $100 Cash from First National Bank
• 11th- Fred and Mary Pat Martin- $100 Cash from Athens Sign Company
• 12th- Martin Supply- Mary Dunn- $100 Gift Card from Publix
• 13th- Marissa Causey- $100 Gift Card from Limestone Pediatric Dentistry
• 14th- Sheila White- Set of 4 Flex Tickets from Theatre Huntsville
• 15th- Susan Goldby- $50 Cash from Athens-Limestone Hospital
• 16th- Caroline Page- 2 Flex Tickets from Theatre Huntsville
• 17th- Pat Waldrop- 2 Flex Tickets from Theatre Huntsville
• Gift Certificates from Dub’s Burgers for Lazy Duck Awards: Lisa Kerr, Caleb Lawler, Diane Risdon, Teresa Suit
The mission of Keep Athens Limestone Beautiful is to empower the citizens of Athens and Limestone County to take greater responsibility for their environment.
“We do that through litter pick-ups. We provide the supplies and volunteers for clean-ups. We work with the county and individual groups and organizations and church groups that want to put community events together. We do educational programs for schools, 4-H programs, and for younger kids we have conservation programs we do with our talking tree mascot and with Sparky,” Bradley said.
KALB organizes the Elk River Clean-up and other beautification projects across the county and city.
“Beautification is a big part of what we do. We have a whole individual Beautification Board that falls under our umbrella. They do things like decorating the square. It is decorated for the harvest season. The triangle down on 72 and Clinton, that kind of beautification. All together we just try to help keep Athens-Limestone beautiful,” Bradley said.
