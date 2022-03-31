Captain Tammy Waddell with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office was one of the women recognized by the National Institute for Jail Operators for 2022 Women’s History Month.
Waddell first joined the LCSO in 1998 as a member of the transition team.
“She was instrumental in opening the new Sheriff’s Office and Detention Center in 2005,” NIJO said in a statement.
Waddell was promoted to captain in 2020 and has served as an Alabama Jail Training Academy instructor, where she trains correction officers from throughout the Alabama.
She is also a National Certified Corrections Executive with NIJO and has been the recipient of numerous awards.
“She has been instrumental in making Limestone County a leader and recognized for outstanding operations and leadership due to Tammy’s commanding efforts to strive for excellence,” NIJO said.
