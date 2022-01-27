Athens will soon be getting a second Waffle House on Highway 31 near Athens High School. According to Njeri Boss, vice president of Public Relations, Waffle House, Inc., the new location is scheduled to open in May of 2022. The City of Athens also confirmed Wednesday that Waffle House has submitted plans to the Building Department for U.S. Highway 31 near Athens High between Jack’s and The Athens City Schools Central Office.
A post also began circulating on social media earlier this week regarding a Huddle House com- ing to Athens. “The Building Department does not have any plans submitted by Huddle House,” City of Athens Communications Specialist Holly Hollman said Wednesday.
