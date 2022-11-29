Athens City Councilman Chris Seibert passed the President’s gavel to Councilman Harold Wales Monday night. Wales will serve as council president for 2022-2023. Councilwoman Dana Henry was elected President Pro Tem.
Council President Harold Wales said, “Chris, you have done an excellent job, and I am sure your replacement will have to work hard to ever come half as good as you are.”
Councilmembers had words of praise for Seibert.
“I have enjoyed working with you as president for the short time I have been on,” Councilman James Lucas said.
“Councilman Seibert, you have done a great job as president. What I really appreciated is that you have really conducted timely meetings. We have had some that we could have been here until 10 o’clock if we had let them. Thank you for being very very prudent with your timing,” Councilwoman Dana Henry said.
“I also want to thank you on a good year. Chris has done a great job as our president,” Councilman Wayne Harper said. “It has been a pleasure to work with you.”
Wales has served on the Athens City Council since 2004 and serves on the Athens Planning Commission and Solid Waste Board.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.