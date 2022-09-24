Erik Jimenez Antonio walked the halls of Julian Newman Elementary School and Athens High School, and he recently walked the stage to receive his Ph.D. in Material Science from Clemson University.
Those at his alma mater are proud of his success.
“Erik was a breath of fresh air. He was always prepared and ready to learn. He posed many questions, and even in the 9th grade, before I had him as a student, I noticed that he carried a professionalism in both his dress and his demeanor,” said Sonia Young, educator at AHS. “He elevated the learning while having a great sense of humor. I am proud of his success.”
Antonio now resides in Cincinnati, Ohio, where he is a polymer scientist for Omya, a global manufacturer for industrial materials.
“I always knew I wanted to do something that was creative,” said Antonio, and polymer science has given him a creative outlet.
Polymer science isn’t the only creativity Antonio has been known for. In high school, he was regarded as especially creative by his teachers.
“Hearing the news of Erik Antonio receiving his Ph.D. has made me smile. I am so proud of him and the accomplishments he has pursued since graduating from Athens High School,” said Katie Blair, art teacher at AHS. “I remember Erik as a talented student in my art class and member of the National Art Honor Society that I sponsored at AHS. He was very creative in his artwork, and I always enjoyed seeing how he interpreted the theme for our art projects.”
She went on to say, “Erik exhibits strong work ethic and a delightful personality that I know will create even more opportunities for a bright future. I am grateful to have had the chance to work with him as his art teacher, and I look forward to seeing him succeed in his next chapter.”
Beyond his desire for creativity, Antonio wants to know he is contributing to something bigger than himself.
“That’s definitely the feeling that I get in this new role where I’m definitely trusted, based on my expertise, to kind of make decisions and lead my own projects and that’s really, really exciting for me,” he said.
Before Clemson, Antonio attended Mississippi State as a first generation college student studying chemical engineering.
Having not known an engineer, most of what Antonio knew of chemical engineering was based on research and speaking to people at college and career fairs. Being the first person in his family to attend university, he did not have a role model for figuring out the logistics of going to college.
Now, as a college graduate and scientist, “I actually have cousins that are in high school right now, and I really want to be that role to them,” he said.
He hopes to have the opportunity to take his cousins on college tours and help them through their application processes when the time comes.
For Antonio, he found that there are many resources available to rising college students, but you don’t know to look for them if you don’t know they are available. Often, first generation college students miss out on valuable information and resources because they don’t have someone older than them to guide them through the process.
“We had great counselors in high school, but it seems to me that a lot of parents and relatives were involved in that, too, in helping kids think about college and kind of go that way, and I just didn’t have that as the first person in my family to attend college,” he said.
Without guidance, students may lack the soft skills necessary, such as scheduling college trips and prepping for college entrance exams, to smoothly complete the process of applying to colleges. Between student work loads and counselor work loads, it’s easy for a student to get lost in the process.
“It’s kind of hard when you have full schedule to make the time to go but I was very thankful I did get a chance to talk to my counselor and she was amazing,” said Antonio.
Without a role model who attended college, a student may not think of college as being an option.
“If you don’t have someone in your life that went to college, it almost feels like well, why do I need to. I’m not saying everyone has to, but it’s more of a if you don’t have that other perspective, it can be easy to just say once I finished high school, I’m done,” said Antonio. “And again, that’s perfectly fine. But if you never have that option to think about it it’s a little different.”
While Antonio’s parents did not attend college, they encouraged him to pursue an education and to avoid labor industries that would be hard on his body. Having worked in construction with his dad throughout his life, he knew the toll that hard labor takes on a person’s body.
While Antonio and his family respect and understand blue collar workers, “being able to have your mind work for you is what they encouraged.”
For first generation college students Antonio says, “the biggest thing is to not feel like you have to go through it alone.”
Even if your family may not have experience in what you are going through, “they’re there to support you and they’re cheering you on,” he said. “I would definitely advise them to just make sure you stay in contact with your support network, with your friends, family, even if they didn’t go to college or anything, they could still have kind words to say and help you get through everything.”
While the road to earning a Ph.D. may have contained its share of challenges, Antonio’s success comes as no surprise to those who had him in the classroom.
“Erik Antonio is a person you are glad to have had the opportunity to know. He was a true joy to have in the classroom, and he is the epitome of a Golden Eagle,” said Beth McClain, educator at AHS. “I am very proud of him, but we always knew he intended to excel in this life. I am sure there are even more great accomplishments ahead for Erik. I hope he eventually returns to Athens, Ala.”
Antonio reminds current students, “it’s okay to challenge yourself to do challenging things if it’s leading you to the future you want for yourself.”
