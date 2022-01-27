Cassondra Ritchie.

Cassondra Gayle Ritchie, 31, of Athens, turned herself in to the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office.

A warrant had been issued for her arrest for hindering prosecution first-degree in association with a search warrant that was executed in the 23000 Block of Norman Lane in Elkmont, Ala.

A warrant has been issued for Joni Leah Smith, 45, of Toney, Ala, for possession of a controlled substance. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, please contact the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.

The execution of the search warrant resulted in the arrest of five individuals and the seizure of approximately one-half pound of methamphetamine.

