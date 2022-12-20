The National Weather Service in Huntsville is warning people of “life-threatening” cold temperatures forecast Thursday night through the Christmas weekend. Temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits with wind-chills well below zero.
People are encouraged to stay inside or significantly limit time outdoors during the expected arctic event. For the homeless in the community, finding a place to keep warm might be challenging. As of Tuesday afternoon, The News Courier found no locations planning to be open in Athens/Limestone as an emergency shelter or warming station.
When asked if opening the severe weather shelters were being considered to those in need of a place to stay, Limestone County EMA Public Information Officer Daphne Ellison said, “No, the community safe rooms are our tornado shelters.”
“None of the churches have notified us of any,” Holly Hollman with the City of Athens said when asked about any planned warming stations. First United Methodist Church in Athens also responded that they do not have plans to open a station.
The News Courier also reached out to Central Church of Christ, Athens-Limestone Hospital, Family Resource Center, United Way, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, and LCCI.
Plans have been made in neighboring counties to offer warming stations and shelter to the homeless, including:
Huntsville/Madison County
• Salvation Army Shelter- 305 Seminole Drive SW in Huntsville, (256) 536-2441
• Downtown Rescue Mission- 1400 Evangel Drive NW, (256) 536-9147
Huntsville Police Department will be available for those needing transportation to the warming centers. Call the HPD non-emergency line at (256) 722-7100.
Huntsville Transit will also be providing rides to the warming centers. The Huntsville Transit operates Dec. 22-23 from 6 A.M.- 9 P.M. and Dec. 24 from 7 A.M. to 3 P.M.
Decatur/Morgan County
• Hands Across Decatur- 1027 Fifth Ave. SE
The Hands Across Decatur Shelter will be open as an emergency overnight shelter beginning Thursday at 4 P.M. through at least 1 P.M on December 26.
