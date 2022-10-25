Athens State University
Athens State will move all classes to remote instruction and the campus will close at 2:00 p.m.
Athens City Schools
After school activities cancelled for Oct. 25, including all practices, games, meetings, and latchkey.
Limestone County Schools
All Limestone County Schools will dismiss early on Oct. 25. Elementary will dismiss at 1 p.m. followed by high school at 1:20 p.m.
All after school activities are canceled for today including school programs, athletic practices, and games.
Madison City Schools
Madison City Schools will dismiss early. Pre-K will release students at 12:00 p.m. Elementary will release at 12:30 p.m. Middle and high school will release at 1:15 p.m.
Huntsville City Schools
Huntsville City Schools will dismiss Elementary students at 12:30 p.m., Middle and Junior High Schools at 1:00 p.m., and High Schools at 1:40 pm.
