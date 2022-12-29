ALEA

ALEA logo.

 File photo

A two-vehicle crash at approximately 4:32 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, has claimed the life of a Toney man. James R. Cribbs, 69, was fatally injured when the 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan he was driving collided head-on with the 2020 Dodge Ram, driven by David B. Brown, 25, of Madison. Cribbs was pronounced deceased at the scene. Brown was injured and transported to Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The passengers in the Dodge Ram, Alissa C. Brown, 23, of Madison and Sarah E. Brown, 22, of Corpus Christi, Texas, were also injured and transported to the Huntsville Hospital for treatment. The crash occurred on Mooresville Road near Stewart Lane, approximately eight miles east of Tanner, in Limestone County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you