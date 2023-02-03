When the decision to remove the Saturn 1B rocket from the Alabama Visitor Center in Ardmore was announced, many were left wondering what might happen to the Vietnam and Korean War memorials at the center. The memorials, as well as the legacy bricks, will remain a feature at the welcome center and are not in danger of removal.
“The memorials and legacy bricks are to remain in place and will be part of the grounds of the new welcome center. These are maintained by the Veterans Museum in Athens,” Alabama Department of Transportation North Region Public Information Officer Seth Burkett said.
Director of the Alabama Veterans Museum and Archives Sandy Thompson wants to reassure those who are concerned that the bricks and memorials are in no danger of being removed or destroyed during the construction of the new welcome center.
“We will continue to maintain them. We maintain the bricks and we maintain the flags.They are away from where the new construction is. They are near where the rocket is, but they are in their own space. The construction should have no bearing on them whatsoever,” Thompson said.
