“Welcome Home!” Superintendent Beth Patton told students as they had their first glimpse inside the new Athens Elementary School Monday morning. Students from iAcademy at Athens Elementary will have an opportunity Monday and Tuesday of this week to visit their new classrooms with their teacher.
The tall ceilings and unique lighting make the school bright and inviting. This was a goal, according to Patton, and a feature several of the students pointed out as their favorite feature of their new school.
“They do student work everywhere, so you don’t really need a lot of color. The students’ work is the decoration. We made everything bright and clean,” she said.
Construction of the new iAcademy at Athens Elementary, designed by Lathan Associates Architects and built by Bailey Harris Construction, began on Sept. 14, 2021. This state-of-the-art, $19 million dollar school is located on the previous site at 515 N. Madison Street. iAcademy at Athens Elementary encompasses 66,000 square feet and includes:
• 24 Classrooms
• Music Room
• WOW Innovation Lab and Maker Space
• Media Center
• Art Classroom
• Cafetorium
• Renovated Gymnasium
After being welcomed by Patton, students made their way to the classrooms. They brought some of their school materials with them and placed them in the classrooms before touring other parts of the school.
The students’ reaction to their first visit to the library generated the most ooh’s and ahh’s. Fun and colorful seating and lighting chosen for the space was an instant hit with the third graders who toured the school Monday morning.
The planning and demo process of the old building began in 2019. iAcademy is currently located at the Clinton Street Campus, formerly occupied by Athens Middle School. iAcademy faculty and staff have already started moving boxes in and cannot wait to officially welcome their students “home” on Jan. 4, 2023. View the building progression at acs-k12.org/newiacademy.
A special community ribbon cutting and dedication will be held in early 2023.
