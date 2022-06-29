A ceremony was held Tuesday morning, June 28, at Nature’s Cove West Subdivision for a new home built for Retired Army Sergeant First Class Scott Barkalow and his wife Tina. Breland Homes broke ground on the home in November 2021 and Tuesday, the Barkalow family was given the keys. The new four bedroom/three bathroom house was made possible by Helping a Hero in partnership with music legend Lee Greenwood.
SFC Scott Barkalow was joined by his wife Tina, representatives from Helping a Hero and Bass Pro Shop, the owners and President of Breland Homes, students from Lindsey Lane Christian Academy (LLCA), Bob Jones JROTC Color Guard, and Lee Greenwood.
Helping a Hero is dedicated to providing homes to service members who were severely injured during the War on Terror. Barkalow lost his right leg on February 19, 2003, in Afghanistan when the truck he was riding in hit a mine. The new home was customized to meet his specific needs including wider doors, wheelchair accessible shower, and other safety features.
Sgt. Barkalow currently works on Redstone Arsenal and said of calling Athens home, “We are excited. We currently live in Tennessee, and it’s a two hour drive, so coming in here makes it a lot easier.”
Breland Home president Wes Alford said of the completion, “It has been an honor to be a part of it, and I want to thank everybody from the framers to the brick masons to the landscapers: it was for a great cause, and it is a wonderful honor to be a part of it.”
