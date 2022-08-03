Due to ongoing construction at West Limestone High School, WLHS Principal Russ Cleveland altered student drop-off procedures.
Due to the construction at the entrance of the school slated for completion in September, the access road will be blocked off.
Buses traveling from Sugar Creek will take a right at the stop sign and enter in the back of the school next to the band room.
The car line will run through the parking lot’s first line of traffic positioned closest to the school. Teachers will be stationed at both ends of the car lines to assist students entering the school.
All student drop offs must take place in the car line.
Student drivers must park in the front parking lot. Drivers will have the opportunity to purchase parking passes for $25 during the first two weeks of school.
To see a map with these instructions, visit enewscourier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.