After 41 years at the Athens Police Department, Chief Floyd Johnson announced his retirement at the end of the Athens City Council Monday night.
“Tonight is one of the hardest things I’ve had to do,” an emotional Floyd said to the Council. “I am retiring the first of August.”
Chief Johnson began his career at the Athens Police Department in August 1982 as a dispatcher. Just two months later, he became a police officer. After three years, he became a detective and was promoted to sergeant in 1986. He would continue to be promoted through the years — lieutenant in 1998 and captain in 2009. As captain, Johnson oversaw the investigation division and served as public information officer.
In January 2012, Johnson was named the interim chief and in February 2012, the Council named his as chief. He said to both the current council and past council members that it has been a pleasure working with them.
“I will still be here for a little while so, please, if you need anything, call me. I can not even tell you what an honor it has been to serve the citizens of this community. I look forward to living here the rest of my life. It’s a good community and I’m proud I’ve come home and been able to hopefully make a difference,” Johnson said.
“You have served this city honorably for many, many years. We are going to all miss you. We are going to miss your leadership. We are going to miss seeing you at these meetings. We won’t miss being friends because we will see each other all the time. Chief, good luck in your retirement and we are going to miss you,” Council President Harold Wales said.
As those in attendance stood and gave Chief Johnson a robust round of applause, Mayor Ronnie Marks thanked him for his more than four decades of service and professionalism.
Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said upon hearing the announcement, “Congratulations Chief! Thank you for your leadership throughout your career and your commitment to your officers and community. I appreciate your mentorship and I wish you a happy and healthy retirement.”
Chief Johnson foresees spending more time on his farm along with his children.
“Both of them have expressed interest in continuing it after I am long gone which is truly amazing to me. I think that will be the biggest thing — getting it back to where we need it. It’s ran down a good bit,” he said. “It will be a family operation. It won’t be just momma and daddy which I think is awesome.”
He also looks forward to having time for camping, traveling, and focusing on other interests. While he enjoys retirement, Johnson has no intention of forgetting about the department he’s been a part of for more than 40 years.
“I will definitely stay in touch and not try to influence, but I have lifelong friends that I will keep in contact with. I have relationships we have built through the years that are invaluable,” he said. “I’m going to miss them. I still care about them. I still want to know how their family is doing and I still want to know what’s going on with them.”
As for whether the community might see Chief Johnson down the road in a role such as a school resource officer, he said, “I think the next chief needs some time to figure out the direction they need to go and which way they need to lead the department so I certainly don’t want to get in his or her way. I’m not going to say no and I’m not going to say yes. I really don’t know. I got a lot to do and we will just see where it goes.”
