The wait is over! Fresh, customized burgers, Fancy and Spicy Ketchup, and orange-and-white-striped fun await guests as Whataburger opens its first Athens location his Tuesday, November 1, starting at 11 a.m.
The restaurant at 1321 US Hwy 72 E will open with 24/7 drive-thru service only. In the coming weeks, Whataburger plans to roll out additional service options for the community, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside and delivery. The Whataburger team of 120 local employees, who we call Family Members, will be led by Operating Partner Shenequa Phipps.
