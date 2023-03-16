Whey Jennings, grandson of Waylon, will be doing a full concert on Saturday, April 15, at The Cotton Gin at Roberson Farms on Rogersville, Alabama.
This is all part of the Just a Good Ole Boys Spring Pickers Market, featuring the Dukes of Hazzard. The market will take place on April 15-16.
Many of you will remember that Waylon Jennings wrote the theme song of the Dukes of Hazzard. Joining him will be singer, Sam Lowe. There will also be a concert by Tom Wopat (Luke Duke). Guest appearances by Dukes of Hazzard cast, Tom Wopat (Luke Duke), Rick Hurst (Celtus Hogg), & Byron Cherry (Coy Duke). Also appearances by tribute artists of Uncle Jesse & Biss Hogg.
The concert is included in the festival admission.
