On Tuesday, Taylor Whisenant (Athens Renaissance School) and Sonia Young (Athens High School) were named district elementary and secondary teachers of the year.
“It felt great to be announced as the elementary TOY, especially with so many amazing TOY winners in our district,” Whisenant said of the accomplishment. “I was surprised to win, but I am so excited to represent our school system.” Young said she was, “pleasantly surprised and honored.”
Young went on to say, “winning secondary Teacher of the Year is an acknowledgment from those within the academic community that being an educator in Athens is recognized for hard work, integrity, reliable relations that have been built through successful teaching and learning throughout the years.” Whisenant reflected Young saying, “winning elementary TOY means so much to me. I am honored to have been nominated at all. I work with so many phenomenal educators that all deserve this honor.”
She went on to say, “I am proud to be able to represent Athens Renaissance School and Athens City Schools in this capacity.”
Whisenant’s career in STEAM education is a product of being a Limestone County Schools student.
“I participated in FIRST Robotics as a Limestone County Schools student in high school. My experience on the team made a huge impact on my life. Through robotics, I gained many technical and leadership skills,” said Whisenant. “I met my husband, and I ultimately fell into a leadership role as the Program Delivery Partner for FIRST LEGO League in Alabama.”
The impact of STEAM education isn’t lost on Whisenant.
“I teach STEAM and robotics because I know firsthand the impact of STEAM and robotics education when it comes to developing students into leaders while teaching them critical thinking and problem solving skills,” Whisenant explained.
For Young, teaching Spanish was a natural choice.
“After being exposed to the various cultures of the Spanish-speaking world through reading, meeting people, traveling, and studying it just seemed the natural choice for me,” said Young. “History and culture have always been intriguing, and once I discovered the importance of language and the evolution of language through these situations, it was the natural path for my life.”
She went on to say, “I have taught Spanish my whole career, and I was also fortunate to be able to teach the Spanish 1 labs at UNA during the last year of my bachelors’ program. During my student teaching I also taught history along with Spanish.”
Exploration is the name of the game in Whisenant’s classroom.
“I hope that my students learn to love their quirks, embrace their interests, and learn the skills needed to be the next generation of innovators and change makers. I try to embed my passions and allow them to explore theirs in everything we do,” she said.
She went on to say to new STEAM educators, “teaching STEAM allows you to bring authentic, experiential learning opportunities to students who may not otherwise get these experiences. Make it fun and real, and know that you are shaping the future problem solvers that our world needs.”
Young hopes her students will be able to use what they learn in her classroom to help others.
“I hope that they are able to see the world around them through a different scope, to understand that language is just the beginning of understanding another culture,” Young said. “If they can leave my class with the knowledge that every culture deserves respect and can see the similarities that exits and also understand the differences that make us all unique then I will know that the class has been a success.”
She went on to say, “I want them to be able to use Spanish throughout their lives, whether it be through traveling, future classes, or career choices, as well as to help others.”
Foundation President Marcia Day told attendees that you don’t teach for the money, noting how teachers face a lot of challenges throughout their careers.
While the education climate ever evolves, teachers have to continue focusing on their passions and passing those along to their students.
“Being an educator is about ultimately sharing knowledge about something you love so that your students can gain knowledge but also hopefully develop a love for it or at least acquire a respect for the content,” Young said. “If you do not like what you teach, then it becomes difficult. Always go back to why you became an educator and focus on that.”
For new teachers Young says, “always be prepared, make sure you show your love for what you teach, build up your content knowledge base, and make connections with your students. The first year is always the hardest, so seek advice, listen, and observe, but always be prepared.”
