Athens Renaissance School’s STEAM Studios Specialist Taylor Whisenant was honored Monday morning at the school’s STEAM Studios Showcase. She was recently named a Trailblazing Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) Educator Awardee by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics and Challenger Center.
Whisenant is one of three educators, out of 51 nominations, to be selected, and as an awardee, she will be recognized at the 2023 AIAA Awards Gala on May 18. This influential and inspiring aerospace event will be held in Washington, D.C., at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts.
The Trailblazing STEM Award recognizes K-12 educators for their science, technology, engineering and math contributions to the classroom. Trailblazing STEM Educators energize, inspire and shape the next generation of STEM learners. The award also celebrates celebrates educators who inspire the next generation of innovators and makers.
Whisenant teaches K-12 STEAM at Athens Renaissance School. With a background in special education, particularly in autism spectrum disorders, she is a champion for equity and access to quality STEM education programs for all students. During her first year at ARS, she developed a robotics program with eight FIRST® Robotics teams spanning the K-12 age groups. The program has grown to 14 teams now.
Whisenant is a University of Alabama in Huntsville Alumni of Achievement Honoree and a FIRST® Inspire the Future Educators Recognition Program Honoree. She is also a Program Delivery Partner for FIRST® LEGO® League.
For this award, Whisenant will receive a $5,000 cash award and an additional $5,000 award for Athens Renaissance School. She will also have the opportunity to attend a future space launch.
