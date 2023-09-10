Athens High School graduate, esteemed veteran and accomplished educator Frederick White has been chosen to assume the role of education director at the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum.
White was born in Louisville, Ky., but spent his formative years in Athens, Ala. He attended Elkmont until the sixth grade before moving to Athens High School where he graduated in 1990. There, he developed a passion for education and service.
After an illustrious career in the United States Navy, serving with distinction during Desert Storm, White transitioned into the field of education. Inspired by his desire to make a positive impact, he embarked on a teaching career, aiming to become the change he wished to see in the world. Throughout his career, he has taught in several school systems, including Lincoln County, Tenn., Limestone County, Madison County and City of Madison.
“I think in our education system, we have to look at it with fresh eyes. By looking at it with fresh eyes, it doesn’t always mean we’re throwing money into a broke system. It’s time to look at a new approach such as looking at what is working in one remote area that can possibly work someone else,” White said. “My focus is on rural kids. Those are the ones behind everybody else. We came out of the depression in 2008, and they were still recovering from that when COVID hit. Now, we are talking about kids who came out of COVID two years behind.”
White holds two degrees from the University of Alabama at Birmingham, including a master’s degree in Education. Currently, he is a doctoral candidate at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville, Texas. His doctoral studies focus on creating college readiness programs, particularly in rural education setting and fostering early childhood literacy engagement through national initiatives.
“In this position, I will have control over a lot of national programs. My goal is to put a national program together where we have a monthly sit down with pre-K through first grade with someone live, whether inside their school that week or someone back here in Texas, who is going to read with the children. We have a lot of interest from guys who play with the Texans and the Astros,” White said. “I think, in the end, it could become competitive because other states would want their people on the national program. I think it could get the ball rolling for us and get kids interested in reading again.”
Prior to his forthcoming appointment as education director, White served as the program administrative coordinator for the Manufacturing and Mechanical Engineering Technology program at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas. His expertise in program coordination and his dedication to fostering educational opportunities have made him an invaluable asset in the academic field.
With his vast experience, dedication and commitment to creating innovative programs, White is poised to contribute significantly to the George H.W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum, ensuring that its educational initiatives continue to inspire and empower generations to come.
“I am excited to work with local administrators, counselors, and educators in creating a new excitement about literacy,” White said.
